SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Salt Lake City Police Department said detectives are investigating the suspicious death of a man whose body was found overnight on Tuesday, April 11.

Police say they received information shortly before 10 p.m. on Tuesday about a body near 900 South and 400 West in Salt Lake City. Responding officers and paramedics with Salt Lake City Fire found the man and confirmed he was dead.

Due to the circumstances surrounding the man, the on-duty watch commander requested SLCPD Homicide Detectives to respond along with Crime Lab technicians and the medical examiner’s office. Detectives will reportedly respond to death investigations to determine if the death involved criminal activity.

Details on the man’s death or the circumstances prompting a homicide investigation are limited, but police have said there is no imminent danger to the public.

Anyone who may have potential information regarding the man’s death is asked to call Salt Lake City police at 801-799-3000 and reference case number 23-73647.

No other information has been made available at this time.