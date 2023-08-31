SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — A Salt Lake County parole fugitive was arrested this afternoon after police say he broke into a neighbor’s garage and stole a bike after already having stolen a motorcycle.
Amos Hayes, 42, initially refused to identify himself to officers, according to a police press release. He faces charges of felony burglay, felony theft of a motor vehicle, misdemeanor failure to identify himself, and possession of burglary tools.
Police say Hayes was a fugitive from Adult Probation and Parole.
Dispatchers received a 911 call at around 12:50 p.m. this afternoon from a homeowner reporting that someone had entered their garage in the 1300 block of E. Wilson Ave. and stolen their bike. Officers tracked Hayes down and “determined [he] stole a motorcycle from [a] neighbor’s home, rummaged through another car, unlawfully entered the initial caller’s garage and stole their bike.”
Officers were able to recover the bike and the motorcycle.
Charges are allegations only. All arrested persons are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.