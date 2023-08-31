SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — A Salt Lake County parole fugitive was arrested this afternoon after police say he broke into a neighbor’s garage and stole a bike after already having stolen a motorcycle.

Amos Hayes, 42, initially refused to identify himself to officers, according to a police press release. He faces charges of felony burglay, felony theft of a motor vehicle, misdemeanor failure to identify himself, and possession of burglary tools.

Police say Hayes was a fugitive from Adult Probation and Parole.

Dispatchers received a 911 call at around 12:50 p.m. this afternoon from a homeowner reporting that someone had entered their garage in the 1300 block of E. Wilson Ave. and stolen their bike. Officers tracked Hayes down and “determined [he] stole a motorcycle from [a] neighbor’s home, rummaged through another car, unlawfully entered the initial caller’s garage and stole their bike.”

Officers were able to recover the bike and the motorcycle.