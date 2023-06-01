SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall and Salt Lake County Mayor Jenny Wilson met with reporters at Sugar House Park on Thursday morning to provide updates on spring runoff conditions and flood mitigation efforts.

According to the two mayors, Salt Lake residents could be seeing relief from flooding concerns in the coming weeks, but both emphasized that it doesn’t mean it’s time to ease up on efforts and safety.

Following this year’s record-breaking snow, rivers and streams throughout Utah have been running fast and high. That’s led to mudslides and flooding in several areas over the last few months.

Crews have been continuing work monitoring water flows and mitigating potential flooding.

“Our teams have done a fantastic job mitigating flooding in Wasatch Hollow and preventing similar situations,” said Mendenhall. “They’ve worked 24/7 over the last couple of months and will continue working as we finish out this peak season.”

Wilson reported that Big and Little Cottonwood Creeks are under control. Big Cottonwood Creek is expected to peak as soon as next week and Little Cottonwood Creek will peak soon after. Crews have been clearing debris and clearing the Cottonwood creeks, as well as Emigration and Red Butte creeks to mitigate flooding.

On Thursday morning, Mayors Mendenhall and Wilson said things are looking positive but want people to remember to be safe around water when outside.

“My concern right now is public safety, not so much property damage,” said Mayor Wilson. “We’ve done a great job sandbagging and our teams have done incredible work. My concern now is public safety.”

The mayors said if you walk your dog near streams or rivers to keep them on a leash for the time and – if possible – avoid going near water until the creeks and streams subside in the coming weeks.