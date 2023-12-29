SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Any member of the Salt Lake City Police Department will tell you their job is to help protect and serve the community. Sometimes, that includes even the feathered members who call Salt Lake City home.

On Thursday, Dec. 28, around 3 p.m., an officer reportedly noticed an “unusual situation:” A man in the middle of the street fumbling with a winter hat.

“The officer kept a watchful eye on the man from his patrol car. As the officer watched, the man accidentally dropped the hat. The hat appeared to hit the ground with more force than a person would expect from a winter hat dropping,” SLCPD officials said in a press release.

When the officer approached, the man, who reportedly spoke limited English, pointed to the hat and said, “Eagle.” Sure enough, when the officer looked in the hat, there was a young bird, which was later confirmed to be a young hawk.

A Salt Lake City Police officer helped rescue an injured bird, later determined to be some type of hawk (SLCPD photo, December 28, 2023). A community member holds an injured hawk in downtown (SLCPD photo, December 28, 2023).

The man told the officer he saw the bird get hit by a car and struggle to move so the community member swooped in to get it out of the street. The officer then worked with the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources to get the hawk to an animal care facility in the Salt Lake Valley for medical evaluation and treatment.

In a press release, SLCPD said any community members who find an injured wild animal should contact an appropriate wildlife rehabilitator for the next steps in care for the animal based on the center’s recommendation.

If the animal is a potential hazard for whatever reason, such as blocking traffic, community members should call 911 so an officer can evaluate the situation.

The Utah Wildlife Board said it encourages responsible wildlife rehabilitation by trained and educated individuals as a public service and for the benefit of Utah’s wildlife resources.