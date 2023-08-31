SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — A Salt Lake City man is being federally charged after he allegedly attempted to rob an America United Federal Credit Union and made violent threats toward employees and responding officers.

Jason Michael Ludwig, 49, was charged with one count of attempted credit union robbery, for which he will make his initial court appearance on Friday, Sept. 1 at 9:30 a.m.

According to court documents, Ludwig entered the back around 1:30 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 18. Victim reports said Ludwig became aggressive and demanded money, which the teller refused to do.

Ludwig allegedly began threatening the bank, announcing that he had a bomb in his backpack. He claimed he was going to use the bomb to “blow up the credit union and the vault,” according to charging documents. Ludwig allegedly claimed he also had a gun and he threatened to “shoot and kill” credit union employees as well as responding officers.

Upon arrival, responding officers were able to safely take Ludwig into custody. Upon a search of him and his belongings, police reported not finding any guns or explosives.

U.S. District of Utah Attorney Trina Higgins said the case is still under investigation by a detective with the Salt Lake City Police Department with conjunction with the FBI’s Violent Crime Task Force.