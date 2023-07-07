SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Salt Lake City Police Department said they have arrested a man who allegedly fired his gun at least 21 times within city limits, creating a “substantial risk for human life.”

Eric Gonzales, 41, was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail and faces 21 misdemeanor charges for discharging a firearm, as well as misdemeanor criminal mischief, misdemeanor reckless endangerment, and a third-degree felony charge for discharge of a firearm within city limits.

Officers believe that Gonzales was shooting randomly into the ground and the air around 3:45 p.m. on Thursday, July 6, outside his home located near 1900 West and North Star Drive. When officers responded to reports of shots fired, they reportedly found several spent bullet casings on the ground.

Gonzales allegedly retreated into his home before officers arrived and refused to come out. SLCPD reportedly set up a perimeter to cut off potential escape routes. According to an SLCPD press release, Gonzales attempted to escape by running out of the home but was safely apprehended by surrounding officers.

According to a booking affidavit, police found 20 spent bullet casings during their investigation. One bullet was allegedly found in a nearby home’s garage door, which police say created a “substantial risk for human life.” Police say they also found two handguns inside the home.

“The allegations in this case are very alarming,” said SLCPD Chief Mike Brown. “The potential for tragedy in this scenario could have been exponential. Based on what we know, this situation posed an imminent threat to the safety and lives of innocent bystanders in the neighborhood, and we are so fortunate that no one was harmed. I want to commend the officers for their quick and professional response.”