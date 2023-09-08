SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — A Salt Lake City man is facing a federal indictment after he allegedly attempted carjacking a BMW with a 7-year-old child still in the backseat.

Zachery Cover, 32, was indicted on Wednesday with one federal felony count of carjacking, according to U.S. District Attorney of Utah Trina Higgins.

Higgins said the victim had been driving with her 7-year-old daughter in a black BMW when she stopped due to a problem with her tire. The victim reportedly got out of her vehicle, leaving the driver’s side door open, while she checked the tire.

“A man, later identified as Cover, jumped in the vehicle, and shut the door,” said Higgins. “In an attempt to stop Cover from leaving with her daughter, who was in the backseat, the victim reached through the open driver’s door window and pleaded with Cover not to take the car because her daughter was inside.”

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

According to court documents, Cover allegedly told the victim to get her daughter out and leave. The victim instead was able to get the driver’s side door open and pull Cover out of the car.

The carjacking turned violent according to Higgins and court documents as Cover hitting and fighting with the mother. During the fight, Cover allegedly pulled out what appeared to be a gun and threatened the victim. After a second struggle, the victim was able to break free from Cover, get into her car and drive away safely.

The victim called police as she drove away, who were later able to find Cover and take him into custody. Responding officers recovered the gun allegedly used in the attempted carjacking, revealing it to be a BB gun.

Higgins said Cover had his first court appearance on Thursday, Sept. 7 where a two-day trial was scheduled for Nov. 13, 2023.