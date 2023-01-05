SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — One person has died in a house fire on Thursday, according to the Salt Lake City Fire Department.

Salt Lake City Fire Chief Chad Jepperson told ABC4 fire crews responded to reports of a fire around 2:30 p.m. They saw heavy smoke and flames coming from the residence on Williams Ave. and were able to contain the fire to one single structure.

Police have closed E. Williams Ave. from the 200 block to the 300 block for a few hours throughout the afternoon. It is unknown how long the street will be closed.

An investigation into the cause of the fire is underway, Jepperson says.

