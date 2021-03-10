Salt Lake Education Foundation announces the launch of new app

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Salt Lake Education Foundation announced the launch of the Salt Lake Education Foundation app by SchoolInfoApp, Wednesday.

According to the foundation, the app will be available for iOS™, Android™, and Windows™ devices.

“The app enables parents, students, faculty and staff with the ability to stay connected and informed about what’s happening at the Salt Lake Education Foundation and about resources such as food assistance, support with rent or utilities, scholarship information, etc,” as stated in a press release to ABC4.

The app will also be a tool for school counselors and administrators to better connect families to important resources.

“The Salt Lake Education Foundation is committed to meeting the needs of all students. This student-centered approach has led to the development of an app,” says James Yapias, Salt Lake Education Foundation Director. “The app will empower families to ensure the health, safety, and physical and emotional well-being of their child.”

The Salt Lake Education Foundation app is free and provides parents with quick access to everything school-related including essential need resources, scholarships, contact information for school counselors and administrators, and more.

“The Salt Lake Education Foundation is a great resource for our students and their families,” said Larry Madden, Salt Lake City School District Interim Superintendent. “This app will help all students succeed.”

Download the Salt Lake Education Foundation app now.