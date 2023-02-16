SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – The Salt Lake Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV) location in Salt Lake City will be closing and moving to a new location in Taylorsville.

The DMV will be moving into the Taylorsville State Office Building located at 4315 South 2700 West in Suite 1200. The State Office Building is the site of the old American Express building, located just west of I-215.

The DMV will begin operating out of the new location starting Tuesday, Feb. 21. The Salt Lake DMV’s current location at 380 West and 2880 South in Salt Lake, will close at the end of the business day on Friday, Feb. 17.

Motor Vehicle Division Director Monte D. Roberts said the new location will not offer drive-up window services, so members of the public are encouraged to schedule appointments or use online services for “an overall better in-office customer experience.”

To make an appointment with the DMV, or to see available online resources, visit the DMV website.