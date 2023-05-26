MURRAY, Utah (ABC4) — Salt Lake County Mayor Jenny Wilson has unveiled a new flood control base of operations at Wheeler Historic Farm this week in anticipation of high spring runoff and potential flooding risks.

The Wheeler Farm, located in Murray, will become Salt Lake County’s temporary base of operations as it is conveniently located near the freeway and some of the county’s biggest creeks, such as Little Cottonwood Creek. The new command center is a staging location for equipment, materials, and meetings for flood control crews.

The farm is also a water detention basin, which temporarily holds water to lessen the impacts of spring runoff. Other parks in the county that serve a similar function include Sugar House Park, Creekside Regional Park, and Ben Franklin Park.

“Opening this flood control base of operations marks the next stage of our efforts,” County officials said. “We are confident that while we can’t control or predict how Mother Nature will cooperate, we have the best team on hand to respond.”

Residents can see a list of sandbag locations on Salt Lake County’s Runoff Ready website. When sandbags are not of use anymore, they can be taken to the landfill or disposed of at various dedicated locations in the county, which are in the process of being coordinated.

County officials warn against dumping sandbags in rivers, streams, gutters, or curbside trash bins unless directed by the city government. Free sandbags are still available at 604 West 6960 South in Midvale seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Salt Lake County officials say they are extending its local state of emergency for another 30 days on May 9, and even then, the flood control team expects the county to be on high flood alert until early July. A state of emergency allows the county to mobilize all available resources to address current flood conditions as well as to seek help from the state and local governments.

For more information on flood preparedness in Salt Lake County, see here.