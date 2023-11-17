If you or someone you know is struggling with thoughts of suicide, call the suicide prevention hotline at 988. National Alliance on Mental Illness Utah: namiut.org

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — The Salt Lake County District Attorney’s Office announced Friday they will not be filing charges against the officers who shot and killed an armed man in November 2022.

On November 20, 2022, police say Alma Worthington, 38, called 911 saying he was suicidal and would shoot anyone who came into his home. He also said his family was on their way over to try to talk him down and asked police to keep them from entering the residence.

Officers from the Herriman Police Department and the South Valley SWAT team responded to the incident and attempted to negotiate with Worthington for over five hours. During the negotiations, police say Worthington said he had “15 magazines, armor piercing rounds, a 9mm pistol with four magazines, and 200,000 rounds in the garage.”

The investigation also indicated that he said he intended to die by suicide, whether he shot himself or the police did. He also threatened police saying if they did not shoot him, he would shoot them.

Both officers and family members talked with him on the phone several times over the five-hour period, but the negotiations were unsuccessful.

According to the investigation, officers would “periodically hear gunshots from the residence.” Tensions then increased when he threatened to shoot out the armored vehicles’ lights if they did not turn them off.

He then began shooting the vehicles, which remained lit, hitting several cars and causing one officer to be hit with what was likely a fragment. A sniper shot into the home followed by officers deploying “less-lethal canisters containing chemical gas.”

Worthington then exited the residence with a rifle wearing a tactical vest. Four officers then fired roughly 15 rounds total at Worthington. He was proclaimed dead on the scene. Investigators later found over 400 rifle rounds on his body.

After an Officer Involved Critical Incident review, officials determined that the officers involved were legally justified in their use of deadly force.