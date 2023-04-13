SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Salt Lake County Mayor Jenny Wilson has declared a state of emergency over the spring runoff flooding starting to affect the Wasatch Front.

A state of emergency allows the county to mobilize and tap into a number of resources to help fight the flooding, including deploying emergency teams and equipment. The county will also be able to tap into federal and state help where needed.

The areas that are currently the most affected by the flooding are along Red Butte Creek, Emigration Creek, City Creek, Big Cottonwood Creek, Little Cottonwood Creek, and Millcreek.

“Salt Lake County’s state of emergency declaration recognizes the existing emergency in Salt Lake City and Emigration Canyon Metro Township and the imminent threat of flooding in other municipalities and unincorporated areas in Salt Lake County,” states a press release from Wilson’s office. “The declaration takes effect immediately, lasts for 30 days, and can be extended by the Salt Lake County Council if needed.”

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The declaration comes just hours after both the city and the county began informing residents of voluntary evacuations along Emigration Creek in downtown Salt Lake City. As many as 40 homes are involved. Those areas include:

Glen Arbor St., both north and south sides

South side of Blaine Ave. between 1500 East and 1600 East

Downington Cir.

Those who have evacuated can seek shelter at the LDS church at 2215 S. Roosevelt (1445 East). Pets are not allowed.

Wilson said hundreds of volunteers have been showing up at various flooding sites to help with sandbags.

“I’m proud to live in a community where people step up when it’s needed,” stated Wilson in a press release. “While we remain concerned about flooding, the amazing response from impacted residents, our crews, and volunteers is heartening. I’m so grateful to the neighbors who stood arm in arm with Salt Lake County Flood Control and Salt Lake City crews to protect homes. Our teams are working around the clock to clear debris, manage flows, and protect our community.”

Residents can find more information, including the floodplain map and sandbag locations, at slco.to/flood and slco.to/info. Follow Salt Lake County (Twitter, Facebook) and SLCo Emergency Management (Twitter, Facebook).