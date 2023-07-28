SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — The Salt Lake County District Attorney’s office announced their joining a campaign aimed to help save the lives of prosecutors in Afghanistan.

They’re calling it the Prosecutors for Prosecutors Campaign. It’s an effort to help U.S. and allied-trained prosecutors and their families escape the Taliban.

“Taliban have targeted these men and women. Some 26 have been tortured and killed. Their family members of these prosecutors have also been targeted and killed,” Salt Lake County District Attorney Sim Gill said.

Those 26 lives lost have been since 2021. Gill says these are men and women in the Afghan community trained by Americans to hold the Taliban accountable for murder, terrorism, assaults, kidnapping and violence.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“They are being subjected to violence and torture by those forces that they sought to bring them to justice,” Former Afghanistan Prosecutor Yama Rayeen said.

Gill says prosecutors in Afghanistan were not directly employed by the United States Government. Meaning they did not have the special immigration visa when their forces left Afghanistan.

Gill says as a result roughly 38,000 prosecutors and their families were left behind. The Prosecutors for Prosecutors campaign is trying to help.

“This task force’s purpose is to raise awareness, raise funds, and to help these men and women who embrace the rule of law escape from Afghanistan,” Gill said.

The campaign is hoping to raise $15 million dollars, with the hope of rescuing 1,500 prosecutors and their families.