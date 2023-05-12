SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Salt Lake County District Attorney Sim Gill is presenting body-cam footage from an Officer Involved Critical Incident (OICI) that occurred on Saturday, July 9, 2022.

Gill is expected to share whether an investigation into the shooting determined if the officers were justified in their use of force, or if criminal charges need to be pressed against the officers involved.

The incident in question involved a man who allegedly threatened firefighters and police while they were responding to a fire at his home. Officers reportedly located the man at his residence and could see “smoke billowing from the yard.”

Officers made multiple attempts to communicate with the man, however, they say he went into his house and came out with a gun which he allegedly pointed at police. Shots were fired by officers and the suspect retreated into his home.

The man was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after surrendering to police without further incident. Two officers were placed on paid administrative leave, which is standard department procedure in an OICI.