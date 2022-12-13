SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) — The Salt Lake County Council unanimously approved $19.9 million in funding for 22 arts and 3 zoological nonprofits throughout the Salt Lake Valley on Tuesday, Dec. 13. The funding will support these organizations as they plan their annual programs and offerings.

The Zoo, Arts, and Parks Program said these nonprofits need to show a “notable” impact on the local economy and meet a certain annual expenditure threshold to be able to qualify for the Zoo, Arts, and Parks Tier I and Zoological funding.

“Our Zoo, Arts and Parks program supports key programs that are cultural pillars for Salt Lake County residents to enjoy, spanning dance, music, film, museums, zoos, and more,” said Salt Lake County Mayor Jenny Wilson. “These programs enrich our lives and strengthen our community. I’m grateful for the community’s ongoing support of ZAP that makes this possible.”

The nonprofits that benefitted from the funding last year reportedly generated $96 million into the local economy and brought over 13,000 events to Salt Lake County, according to the ZAP Program.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“As the Salt Lake County community continues to grow, residents are looking for arts and cultural opportunities,” said Samantha Mary Thermos, the ZAP Program Director. “These events and programs saw over 4.1 million attendees, despite the impact of the pandemic. It’s exciting to see our community engage in the arts.”

The application and review process is coordinated by the ZAP Tier I Advisory Board, which is entirely comprised of Salt Lake County residents. The board visits applicants’ facilities, meets with leadership and works on a score for each of the nonprofits. The scores reflect the artistic contributions and benefits the organizations have contributed to the public.

Here’s a list of the 25 nonprofits that will receive funding from Salt Lake County: