SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Many hourly county employees in Salt Lake County will be seeing a bump in their paychecks for the new year after county officials approved an increase, effective immediately.

According to a press release, Salt Lake County recently did a review of its pay structure and evaluated positions on a case-by-case basis. The county’s new approach to pay will not only reflect the job grade but also reflect an employee’s experience in the job and contribution to the county. Salt Lake County Mayor Jenny Wilson said the bump in pay will apply to 180 employees in the county.

“Ensuring our employees are fairly compensated is not just about maintaining competitiveness; it’s about respect and recognition of their invaluable contributions,” said Mayor Wilson. “We cannot be part of the problem of persisting low wages. By offering salaries that allow our employees to more economic freedom, we ultimately save taxpayer dollars by reducing turnover and the high costs associated with rehiring and training.”

In 2022, Wilson advocated for an increase in the minimum wage for full-time county employees to $15 per hour. The increase in minimum wage reportedly did not address disparities for employees in lower-grade positions. The adjustments as proposed will resolve those disparities and make Salt Lake County a competitive place to work, according to Mayor Wilson.

Her 2024 budget, which was approved by Salt Lake County in December, included a 2.75% salary increase for general employees. The total budget of adjustments amounts to just over $250,000, which Wilson said is essential to the sustainability and effectiveness of the county’s workforce.

“Fair compensation is not just a financial issue; it’s a moral imperative,” Wilson said. “Our public employees, from those who drive our snowplows to our IT specialists, deserve a living wage. It’s time we align our practices with this principal.”