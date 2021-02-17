Salt Lake Co. officials: Please allow your employees to work from home Wednesday

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Due to inclement weather, road conditions, and weather-related dangers Wednesday, Salt Lake County Emergency Management is asking employers to consider allowing their employees to work from home.

Tina Brown with Salt Lake County Emergency Management says they are concerned about avalanche danger, and are asking employers to consider allowing their employees to work from home Wednesday, or at the minimum offer a delayed start of 11 a.m. or 12 p.m.

Utah had a wallop of winter weather, with plenty of valley snow accumulations Monday night into Tuesday morning.

A second wave of accumulating snow will impact Northern and Central Utah through Wednesday afternoon, with lake enhancement snow in Salt Lake and Tooele County through Wednesday morning.

Due to snow conditions, the Utah Department of Transportation, UDOT, has issued a urgent travel advisory for Wednesday, advising drivers to stay home until after 10 a.m. if possible.