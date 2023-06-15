SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — A hidden gem in the heart of Sugar House, Allen Park, or “Hobbitville” as it’s known to the community, will have its shape and identity for the future decided by public input.

Today, the park is a quiet, serene oasis tucked away along Emigration Creek, hidden away from the hustle and bustle of Salt Lake City. Local officials have no intention of changing that. Public Lands Planner Kat Maus said the number one thing land planners have heard so far is to preserve the park’s serenity.

“When you hear ‘public park,’ I think a lot of different things come to mind and so kind of honoring that request of the neighbors, the residents, and everyone to kind of keep it a natural quiet space for respite within a really dense urban area will be important,” said Maus.

The park was developed by Dr. George Allen and his wife, Ruth, in the early 1930s. The Allens had a vision to transform the land into a home for their family and a bird sanctuary. Maus said the park has become one of the city’s most unique public spaces.

Over the years, the park has been filled with unique sculptures, mosaics, and numerous buildings. Exotic birds such as peacocks freely roam the park, which they have called home since the Allens welcomed them in.

“There are so many things that this park has that not many others have,” said Maus. “I think the really unique natural environment is often overlooked because of the cool, unique, quirky structures.”

In 2020, the park was under threat of development. It was planned to be turned into dozens of single and multifamily homes. Public outcry to “Save Allen Park” pushed Salt Lake City into purchasing the park to the tune of $7.5 million. Since then, it has been a public park with officials planning to make it an open pedestrian park that celebrates the site’s unique history.

Maus told ABC4 that the city is working to adapt some of the important structures and landscapes into something “really unique” that can be accessed by the public, residents, and visitors. The city is following plans from a report that highlights the site’s historical and cultural significance. Being a public park, project planners also want to hear from the community.

“We’re hearing a lot about people who knew folks that lived here [or] had experiences in Allen Park, and so we’re hoping to incorporate that into the future of the site,” said Maus.

City officials have started an “Idea Wall,” a public online forum where residents can post their ideas, engage with other residents and help shape what the future of the park could look like. The project’s website will also include a survey for residents to complete.

The final plan will be completed later this year after the city learns what is valuable to the public about the park and has developed some conceptual plans.