SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Despite a booming population, Salt Lake City’s youthful demographic is shrinking according to new research from the Kem C. Gardner Policy Institute at the University of Utah.

Researchers found that while Utah’s capital city grew 7% between 2010 and 2020, Salt Lake City’s under-18 population shrunk by 12%, or about 5,000 residents. The decrease marks a new 100-year low in Salt Lake City’s youthful demographic, according to the Policy Institute’s data.

In 1930, Salt Lake reportedly had over 49,000 residents under the age of 18. The demographic spiked in the 1960s with nearly 66,000 under-18 residents but then saw a sharp decline to a low of about 39,000. Despite a small recovery, Policy Institute researchers say the under-18 population dropped to its new record-low of about 37,000.

Public Policy Analyst and the report’s lead author Heidi Prior said the decline has been “disproportionate” among the city’s youngest youth. Only the city’s under-10 age group decreased while the population of youth aged 10 to 17 increased.

“The under-5 population in Salt Lake City experienced the largest declines of any age group in the city in recent years,” said Prior. According to her report, the under-5 population in Salt Lake City dropped by about 4,200 residents and the population of children aged between five and nine decreased by about 1,600 in the same ten-year period. Meanwhile, 10 to 17-year-olds actually increased in population by nearly 1,000.

Prior said Salt Lake City’s trend of declining youth isn’t unique and actually mirrors a larger trend of declines in many western cities. While Boise, Denver and Reno also experienced their youth population decrease, Salt Lake City’s decrease was larger. Even in the last 20-year time period, Salt Lake City’s decreases were similar to Boise and Sacramento.

Researchers with the Policy Institute did not speculate as to why Utah’s youth population decreased to its new record low, however, there could be a link to a nationwide trend of having fewer children.

2022 research from the institute found Utah’s fertility rate dropped by almost 22% between 2010 and 2020, the seventh fastest in the nation.