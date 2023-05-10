SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — A woman is accused of starving her 4-year-old dog, Cardi, to death in Salt Lake City.

Kyra Elizabeth Evans, 22, was charged with torture of a companion animal, a third-degree felony, last Thursday in the Third District Court of Salt Lake City.

According to the affidavit, Evans brought deceased Cardi into the Humane Society of Utah on Jan. 7 for a private cremation. The staff member reportedly saw Cardi covered from head to tail in urine and feces.

They also allegedly noted the dog looked “emaciated, had yellow skin, had tartar build-up, was wet to the touch, had sunken in eyes, and her left eye had a buildup of yellow discharge.”

Evans reportedly told the staff member that Cardi was behaving normally the day before her death. She claimed that she came home one day, and a family member later found Cardi dead near 1795 West 500 North after they let her out of the kennel to “use the restroom,” according to the affidavit.

A doctor who conducted an autopsy on Cardi concluded that her cause of death was chronic malnutrition and undernutrition. There is no detectable cause for longstanding malnutrition other than starvation, the doctor reported.

Salt Lake County Animal Services responded to Evans’ house and spoke with her on March 28. She allegedly refused to comment on the incident.