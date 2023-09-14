SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall and state officials made the announcement today for the location of a new temporary shelter community for the homeless — the first of its kind in Utah.

This new shelter will reportedly be non-congregate and followed by a more permanent operation and location led by the state in 2024, according to a news release by the mayor’s office.

“Our phased approach is strategic and allows us to thoughtfully and effectively implement something we have never seen or done before in the State of Utah,” remarks Mayor Erin Mendenhall. “We need more options for shelter and housing to give every resident the greatest chance of success.”

Phase one of this pilot project will create a temporary shelter along 300 South and 600 West in Salt Lake City, with noted proximity to public transit and services.

According to the release, once in operation, this temporary community is expected to serve 50 unsheltered individuals beginning in November through April 30.

These shelters will not include tents, but rather “pod-like” structures on site that are designed to offer each resident their own individual private space. To ensure the area is more secure, the perimeter will be fenced and feature portable restrooms and washing stations.

In addition, the area will see increased coordination from local law enforcement agencies to improve the safety of its residents.

The project’s webpage states that residents for this temporary site will be identified through the city’s pre-existing coordinated intake program.

This temporary community will reportedly join an additional 600+ beds open 24/7 during the winter at other locations in Salt Lake County.