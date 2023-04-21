SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) — Mayor Erin Mendenhall announced Friday that Salt Lake City will be hosting a community cleanup of Jordan River to celebrate Earth Day.

The cleanup will cover Salt Lake City’s entire stretch of Jordan River, spanning nearly 10 miles. According to Mendenhall, more than 1,400 volunteers will gather to plant trees, clean up trash, and improve the Jordan River Trail.

Community members can join by meeting at Jordan Park, 1060 S. 900 W. Salt Lake City on Saturday morning, April 22. Mayor Mendenhall will speak before the cleanup at 8:30 a.m.

Earth Day has been around since 1970, created by Senator Gaylord Nelson as a way to force the issue of environmental protection to the national agenda. Later that year, Congress authorized the creation of the Federal Environmental Protection Agency.

To read more about Earth Day’s history, you can visit EPA’s website.