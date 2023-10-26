SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — One person was killed in the Sugar House neighborhood of Salt Lake City after a deadly shooting, according to the Salt Lake City Police Department.

Police said the shooting happened around 2 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 26 near 2200 South and 1100 East.

SLCPD has not released information about what led to the shooting but confirmed the shooter remained on the scene and is cooperating with the investigation. The victim in the shooting was taken to a local hospital in critical condition but later died due to their injuries.

Officers have recovered the gun used in the shooting and said there is no risk to the community. No arrests have been made.

Salt Lake City Police warn the shooting and subsequent investigation will impact road closures in the area that will likely last through the morning commute. Drivers are encouraged to take an alternate route and avoid the area for the time being.