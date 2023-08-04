SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Salt Lake City has a vision to turn Main Street into a pedestrian-transit mall and the city is seeking public feedback.

After the success of the Open Streets events held on Main Street since 2020, the city has been considering ways to make Main Street a permanent pedestrian mall. The stretch of Main Street between South Temple and 400 South would be closed off to most vehicle traffic, allowing people to walk freely and safely in the streets.

Salt Lake City officials are now looking for public feedback on their vision, as the city inches closer to making it a reality.

According to the Open Main Street project website, the city is currently in a study phase. The study will incorporate lessons learned from previous Open Streets events as well as public feedback, which will influence how a permanent pedestrian mall would be implemented.

“This is the next step in fulfilling the vision of the Second Century Plan and other downtown master plans,” said Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall. “the vision for Main Street has always been about creating a destination that enhances connectivity between people, which ultimately contributes to the long-term economic health of Downtown Salt Lake City.”

Through the survey, the public can share what features they would like to see on Main Street and provide open-ended thoughts on Main Street.

In March, Open Main Street Project Manager Peter Makowski with the Department of Economic Development told ABC4 a pedestrian-only mall on Main Street is still a long way off. The goal of the project is to create a place for people to hang out, shop and eat to create a more lively downtown.

An open street is not entirely unheard of. During Salt Lake City’s Open Streets, businesses and restaurants have expanded onto the sidewalk and street performers have entertained pedestrians. Other cities such as Denver, Minneapolis, and Melbourne all have their own versions, which Makowski had noted to be inspirations for their success.

Salt Lake City officials said they have been working with Denver-based Dig Studio to prepare for the “transformative design vision for the future of Main Street.”

The public can provide their feedback until Aug. 11 by taking the survey here.