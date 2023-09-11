SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — The Salt Lake City School District is holding five community informational meetings about potential school closures across the months of September and October.

The meetings are open to the public with a Q&A session. Seven local elementary schools are being considered for closure, while another 20 could see possible boundary changes. The actions come after the district’s current Population and Boundary Study.

The meetings are scheduled as follows:

Tuesday, Sept. 12: 6-8 p.m.

SLCSE-Bryant Middle School, 40 South 800 East, Salt Lake City, UT 84102

Spanish translation available.

Saturday, Oct. 7: 9-11 a.m.

Glendale Middle School, 1430 Andrew Ave, Salt Lake City, UT 84104

Spanish translation available

Wednesday, Oct. 18: 7-9 p.m.

Northwest Middle School, 1730 W 1700 N, Salt Lake City, UT 84116

Spanish translation available

Saturday, Oct. 21: 9-11 a.m.

Franklin Elementary, 1115 W 300 S, Salt Lake City, UT 84104

Meeting will be conducted in Spanish with English translation.

Wednesday, Oct. 25: 7-9 p.m.

Hillside Middle School, 1825 E Nevada St, Salt Lake City, UT 84108

Spanish translation available

For those who need translations into other languages besides English or Spanish, call 801-578-8378. Childcare will be provided at all meetings.