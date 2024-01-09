SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Salt Lake school officials voted Tuesday night to close four elementary schools in the district later this year.

The schools — Hawthorne, M. Lynn Bennion, Mary W. Jackson and Riley — will close, as the motion passed 4-3 at the Education Board meeting.

Board members Bryan Jensen, Ashley Anderson, Jenny Sika, and Nate Salazar voted in favor of the closures. Board members Kristi Swett and Mohamed Baayd, and Board Vice President Bryce Williams, voted against the closures.

The district proposed the closures in November, with Superintendent Elizabeth Grant noting that the K-6 population in the city is shrinking. Instead of spending money on build costs for these schools, the district said it wants to use those resources to boost student learning.

The district said the four schools will close at the conclusion of this school year, and the associated boundary adjustments will take effect at the start of the 2024-2025 school year.