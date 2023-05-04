SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) — The Board of Education of Salt Lake City School District appointed a new Superintendent of Schools on Thursday.

The Utah School Boards Association reported that they have chosen Dr. Elizabeth Grant, who will take over the position starting July 1.

“On behalf of the Board, we are excited to welcome Dr. Grant back to the Salt Lake City School District,” Board of Education President Nate Salazar said. “Dr. Grant stood out among the applicants, and we’ve been so impressed with her depth of knowledge, the breadth of her experience, and her leadership at multiple levels.”

According to the USBA, they evaluated many applicants through a multi-round interview process before they made their decision. These applicants were evaluated by a stakeholder committee of more than 40 people, including district students, parents, district employees, and community leaders.

Dr. Grant has experience as a history teacher, a teacher in alternative schools, an elementary school principal and an assistant principal. The USBA reported that she has also worked in various capacities overseeing public schools and school programs in the U.S. Department of Education.

“She has knowledge of best practices in school districts across the country, but she also knows who we are here in Salt Lake City because she is one of us,” the USBA said. “We are thrilled to appoint her as the new superintendent of the Salt Lake City School District.”

Dr. Grant reportedly worked as a professor at George Washington University’s Graduate School of Education, where she worked to impact future educators. According to USBA, her research background and her ability to translate research into policy and practice will be an immense benefit to the students.

Dr. Grant will assume the role of superintendent on July 1. She said she is excited to be back in the Salt Lake City School District.

“I am honored to serve as Salt Lake City School District’s Superintendent of Schools.” Dr. Grant said. “Salt Lake City is home. […] My family has been rooted in the Salt Lake City community for generations, and I am completely invested in the success of Salt Lake City’s children and youth.”