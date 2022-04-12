SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The National Park Service is awarding $1 million dollars for 22 projects across 16 states. The funds will support the identification, planning, and development of projects to be recognized into the National Register of Historic Places in order to better represent Black, Indigenous, and communities of color.

Salt Lake City will be receiving $36,000 in order to shine a better light on the Utah Latinx Historic Context Expansion that occurred from 1942-1975.

This Hispanic population forms Utah’s largest minority group. With the outbreak of World War II, there was an immediate demand for a labor force in Utah. Recruiters went into the villages of New Mexico to convince the workers and their families to move to Utah. Population numbers continued to rise especially in Salt Lake City and Latinx communities soon formed all across Utah.

The Underrepresented Community Grant program is a way to support a variety of historic preservation projects and preserve cultural resources.

“There are endless American stories yet to be recognized on a national stage like the National Register of Historic Places. The Underrepresented Community Grant program provides our state, Tribal, and Certified Local Government partners the means to identify and nominate their most significant places and stories for the benefit of all,” said National Park Service Director Chuck Sams.

