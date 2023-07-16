SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Salt Lake City has broken the heat record for today, July 16, and has buckled roads to show for it.

The previous record for Salt Lake City on July 16 was 103 degrees and the all-time record for the city is 107 degrees. Today, the city reached 106 degrees passing the daily record and falling just short of the all-time city record.

However, this record is not necessarily one to celebrate. Not only has the heat come with multiple heat warnings and advisories, it also has been the cause of road buckling over the past week.

In Salt Lake County, Redwood Road at North Temple Street buckled today, damaging both directions. The southbound I-15 2100 S On-Ramp has also been damaged due to the heat, according to the Utah Department of Transportation.

Redwood Rd at North Temple Street buckled due to record-breaking heat. (Ethan Lyons, ABC4)

Last week, several roads buckled such as parts of Highway 89, I-215 in Taylorsville, and the I-15 southbound ramp in Murray.

Road buckling occurs when temperatures remain extremely high for an extended period of time as the heat causes the road to expand and crumble.

When driving or spending time outdoors in the coming days, don’t forget to take precautions to stay safe such as limiting time outdoors, staying hydrating, and keeping pets inside.