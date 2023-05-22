Blue sky of night over the city of Salt Lake with mountains and some clouds

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) — A new study found that Salt Lake City has the 6th most Airbnb rentals, and they are not as expensive as most cities.

The study, conducted by the Chamber of Commerce, noted that there are 1,978 Airbnb listings in Salt Lake City. That means there are 986 Airbnb listings per 100,000 residents.

The city with the most Airbnb listings per resident is Miami, Florida, with a total of 1,478 per 100,000. The next highest are Scottsdale, AZ (1,369), Saint Petersburg, FL (1,274), Orlando, FL (1,252), and New Orleans, LA (1,035).

Salt Lake City’s Airbnb listings are also some of the most affordable rates. According to the study, an average nightly stay at an Airbnb in Salt Lake City is $168.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The most expensive city for Airbnb is Oxnard, CA, at an average rate of $488 per night. Scottsdale, AZ, falls right behind that with an average rate of $394 per night.

According to the Chamber of Commerce, they analyzed more than 160,000 Airbnb cities in the most populated census-defined places via the U.S. Census Bureau’s American Community Survey and compared it with Airbnb listing data. The data for Airbnb listings include only active listings as of April 2023.

To view more statistics, or see where your city falls in Airbnb data, you can check out the Chamber of Commerce website.