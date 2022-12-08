SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – The great outdoors, a budding nightlife, quaint cafés; Salt Lake City is exploding with culture. For this reason and more, the capital city of Utah was recently recognized as one of the greatest cities in the world by Resonance Consultancy in their World’s Best Cities report, ranking at No. 87.

Salt Lake City joins the likes of London, New York, Tokyo, Paris, and Barcelona in the Top 100 cities worldwide.

Resonance, “leading global advisors on placemaking, branding, and marketing for the world’s best cities,” ranks global cities by evaluating 24 metrics in six categories.

PLACE : Weather, Safety, Sights & Landmarks, Outdoors

: Weather, Safety, Sights & Landmarks, Outdoors PRODUCT: Airport Connectivity, Attractions, Museums, University Ranking, Convention Center

Airport Connectivity, Attractions, Museums, University Ranking, Convention Center PROGRAMMING: Culture, Nightlife, Restaurants, Shopping

Culture, Nightlife, Restaurants, Shopping PEOPLE: Labor Force Participation, Educational Attainment

Labor Force Participation, Educational Attainment PROSPERITY: Fortune 500 Companies, GDP per Capita, Employment Rate, Income Equality

Fortune 500 Companies, GDP per Capita, Employment Rate, Income Equality PROMOTION: Facebook Check-ins, Google Search, TripAdvisor Reviews, Instagram Hashtags, Google Trends

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“Combining spectacular natural and built environments, Salt Lake City is no longer just a gateway to the great outdoors, it’s also a welcoming destination with ascendant culture, new museums, and local breweries, which over the past two years have multiplied once the local potency limits were relaxed,” writes Resonance in their report.

According to Resonance’s metrics, Salt Lake City ranked No. 9 globally for its Employment Rate and No. 18 for its GDP per Capita, bringing its overall Prosperity ranking to #31 worldwide.

Resonance attributed Salt Lake City’s rise to the 2002 Olympic Winter Games, saying, “SLC continues to pour millions into development projects and the beautification of its downtown, and the city has matured into an urban experience as much as an outdoor one.”

More than just the growing downtown environment, Salt Lake City earned points for the proximity to the Wasatch Mountain Range, with “stunning canyons and 11,000-ft peaks” giving adrenaline junkies a reason to travel and stay.