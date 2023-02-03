SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Salt Lake City Main Library downtown is set to reopen on Saturday, Feb. 4, with its normal operating hours of 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., after being closed for several days due to a “critical failure” to its sewer line.

The Libary announced it would be closed to the public on Jan. 20, after staff noticed a leak that revealed a much larger issue. Quinn McQueen of the Salt Lake City Public Library told ABC4, at the time, the main sewer line needed extensive repairs and replacement.

“Fortunately, this was caught before it could become a bigger issue,” McQueen said.

With the main water line shut off, the public library could not remain open to the public and was shut down indefinitely. During the closure, crews worked to make extensive repairs. The library was closed for a total of two weeks.

Library officials said the water leak and damaged pipes didn’t cause damage to any books or other materials, and that there the building itself sustained no damage. McQueen said that while the repair was critical, it was not catastrophic.