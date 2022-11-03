SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – The Salt Lake City Police Department (SLCPD) has expanded its reach on social media by creating a TikTok account.

At the time of writing, the account, aptly named @SLCPD, has only one video published – a parody of the ’90s sitcom, “Full House,” introducing various members of the police force to the show’s theme song “Everywhere You Look.”

SLCPD said it created the account for community members to get a “behind-the-scenes look at officers and professional staff showing off their fun personality through videos.” The account is said to also be used as a recruiting opportunity.

“TikTok continues to grow in popularity,” SLCPD said in a statement. “Police departments across the country are sharing funny videos, tips, and important information through the social media’s short video platform.”

According to Business of Apps, the global social media giant TikTok has been downloaded over three billion times and expected to jump from 1.2 billion monthly active users at the end of 2021 to 1.8 billion monthly active users at the end of 2022.

SLCPD encourages community members to follow the department on TikTok and help spread the word. SLCPD now has accounts on Twitter, Instagram, Nextdoor, Neighbors from Ring, and YouTube.