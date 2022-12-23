SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) — Salt Lake City Police say officers arrested two men for alleged possession of a firearm by a restricted person and possession of drug paraphernalia while on a “proactive patrol” in downtown on Wednesday.

Chase Nelson, 24, and Marqus Cyrus, 22, were placed under arrest and booked into the Salt Lake County Metro Jail after an officer pulled them over near 300 West and 500 South.

The officer on patrol reportedly saw the car commit a traffic violation on 200 West around 7:20 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 21.

During the traffic stop, an officer allegedly saw an open container of alcohol in the car, as well as a handgun case. The officer conducted a records check on Nelson, who was driving the vehicle, and reportedly found that he was a restricted person who cannot legally possess a firearm.

Officers reportedly detained Nelson and others in the car before searching the car and finding two handguns and drug paraphernalia. One of the handguns was allegedly where Cyrus was sitting, and officers reportedly determined Cyrus was a restricted person as well.

Nelson and Cyrus were reportedly safely arrested.

All charges are allegations only. All arrested persons are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.