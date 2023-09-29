SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) — The Salt Lake City Mission will be hosting a food box giveaway to celebrate Columbus Day.

The mission will be giving away the boxes on Oct. 6 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at their offices located at 1151 South Redwood Road.

The mission will also have other essentials on hand during that time. According to the Mission, this special food box day will not be counted towards regular allotted visits to the food pantry and no ID will be required.

“This is a great opportunity for anyone who is food insecure to pick up some extra groceries free of charge. We at the Salt Lake City Mission believe that everyone whether a person or family has a home or not deserves to celebrate America’s national holidays with the rest of the nation,” said Pastor Shawn Clay. “So we do our part, with great help from the community, to provide a meal that can be taken home and cooked for those that are struggling during this holiday.”

The Mission is accepting donations for the drive and is encouraging those with the means to volunteer to help load boxes that day to reach out to the Mission. Pastor Clay reports they are in need of hams, turkeys, beef hamburgers, and hotdogs for the food boxes.

Please contact Salt Lake City Mission for more details at 801.355.6310. You can also visit their website at SaltLakeCityMission.org or Facebook page for updated information.