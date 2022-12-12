SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — A masseuse from North Salt Lake is facing charges after allegations of inappropriately touching three women while giving them massages at his parlor in Salt Lake City.

67-year-old Liang Zang, also known as Kevin Zang, is facing six first-degree felony counts of object rape and three second-degree felonies of forcible sexual abuse.

According to court charging documents, the three situations took place throughout 2022, from February to September. The three women reportedly all booked Zang for a massage and told police the sessions started off normally before the alleged incidents took place.

According to the charging documents, each victim disclosed “being frozen” during the incidents and “didn’t know what to do.” Two of the women reported going to the hospital for an examination following the massage session, and another woman told police she is “still suffering emotionally and mentally from the sexual assault.”

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Zang reportedly admitted to police to having been previously investigated for inappropriate touching during a massage while at School at Renaissance Massage School in Woods Cross, Utah.

Zang allegedly also admitted to owning the massage parlor, with his wife being the only employee.

The State of Utah moved to hold Zang without bail saying, “[Zang] has another allegation of inappropriate touching in a different jurisdiction. [Zang] used his position of trust as a massage therapist, to prey upon the victims. [Zang] is a danger to the victims and the community.”

Zang reportedly has property in St. Louis, which the prosecutors fear he could flee to.