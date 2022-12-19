SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) — A man has been charged on Monday, Dec. 19, after he fired multiple shots while he was driving in Salt Lake City and injured a woman last year.

Hunter Bott, 21, has been charged in the Third District Court with felony discharge of a firearm with injury, a second-degree felony; and felony discharge of a firearm, a third-degree felony.

Court documents revealed that Bott was driving a Volkswagen Jetta erratically on southbound I-15 between 7200 South and 11400 South around 2 a.m. on Sept. 17, 2021, when a witness reportedly saw Bott firing two rounds from a handgun in his car. No one was injured by the bullets.

After Bott exited the freeway, he fired his gun at a woman who tried to pass his vehicle on State Route 201, hitting her in the left forearm.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

On Oct. 2, 2021, Bott reportedly posted a video on Snapchat showing him firing a gun out of his vehicle while he was driving.

Police arrested him on Oct. 20, 2021, in Grantsville, Utah. The affidavit of probable cause states he admitted to firing his gun out of his car on Oct. 2 as he was driving home from a friend’s house in West Valley City.