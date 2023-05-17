SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) — A Salt Lake City man was arrested for allegedly hitting a bicyclist and leaving the scene prior to police involvement.

Carlos Arias, 67, was arrested Wednesday afternoon for failure to comply with duties at a vehicle accident. Arias was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail.

On May 11, Arias was driving a vehicle, when he allegedly hit a bicyclist in a bike lane on 1570 S Main St. in Salt Lake City. Arias reportedly stopped and got out of his vehicle, but left before the authorities arrived. He did not provide information to any witnesses who arrived on the scene.

Authorities tracked Arias’ license plate and found that it was in the area at the time of the incident. Video footage also showed Arias’ vehicle involvement. Officials located the vehicle on May 16 and reported that his vehicle had damage consistent with the incident.

Arias admitted that he was driving the vehicle, and was in the area, but claimed another vehicle hit the cyclist. According to the charging documents, damage to the vehicle, video evidence, and witness statements show that Arias’ vehicle was involved.

“A reasonable person would have known they hit someone and injury was sustained in the incident,” the charging document states. “They would also know that they would be required to wait for police to arrive before leaving the scene of such an incident.”

The cyclist was taken to a nearby hospital and is currently recovering from non-life-threatening injuries.

Arias will remain in Salt Lake County Jail awaiting charges and the possibility of bail.