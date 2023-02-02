SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Salt Lake City is launching its first-ever Food Equity Microgrant Program to support community-led projects that seek to break down existing barriers that limit access to healthy and affordable food.

Created in response to the recommendations made in the 2021 Resident Food Equity Advisors’ report, this initiative provides funding opportunities for people who are interested in building an inclusive community where every Salt Laker can easily purchase quality food that aligns with their cultural and personal identity.

With a budget of $35,000, the program is offering two types of grants — Home Food Production Grants and Community Grants. The Home Food Production Grant gives $250 to individuals who wish to build their own gardens, chicken coops, beehives, etc. as well as take educational classes and workshops. The Community Grant provides up to $5,000 for small businesses and local organizations.

Below are four kinds of projects that are eligible for funding:

Growing Food these projects support expanding opportunities and access to growing more food locally.

Inclusive Outreach & Communications these support accessibility and availability of information about food resources to groups that experience challenges with traditional informational outlets.

Dignified Food Access these aim to improve access to healthy and relevant food opportunities that center and respect the agency and choice of individuals.

Healthy Food Environments these support the availability and accessibility of healthy, fresh foods and enhance the quality and character of the food environments near where people live.



The grant application is now open to all residents and organizations until March 5, the press release states. Grant recipients will be selected and notified by April 1.

City officials say projects that are either led by or serving groups of people who historically lacked access to food resources will be prioritized.

Individuals who are interested in learning more can visit the microgrant program’s website, or reach out to Maria Schwarz, the food & equity program manager, by phone at (385) 271-7220 or by email at maria.schwarz@slcgov.com.