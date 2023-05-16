SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — An early morning ribbon-cutting ceremony was held at Salt Lake City International Airport on Tuesday to unveil the Concourse A-east project — featuring five new gates for passenger flights via Delta Air Lines.

This opening is just the next step in the planned expansion of the facility, with the old airport demolished to build this eastern portion of Concourse A.

The last gate-opening celebration took place in October 2020, with the introduction of Concourse B-west.

“We have been working nonstop since opening Phase 1 — more than two years ago — to get to this point. To be here today took a lot of demolition work, a lot of steel, and a lot of paving,” said Bill Wyatt, executive director of the Salt Lake City Department of Airports.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

An additional four gates on the south side of Concourse A-east are scheduled to open on August 22, 2023.

Along the way, the remaining 13 gates will open on October 31, 2023 — with an additional 19 new restaurants and shops including Jimmy Johns, Blue Iguana, Hugo Coffee Roasters, Vessel Kitchen, SLC Public Markets, and the Utah Jazz Pro Shop.

“Our airport is changing and growing to keep up with our capital city and I’m thrilled that these new gates are now open to better serve our residents and travelers,” Mayor Erin Mendenhall remarked in a press release.

The first flight to depart these new gates of Concourse A was headed to Atlanta, Georgia, where Delta Air Lines is headquartered.

Officials with Delta say that this addition will increase passengers departing Concourse A by nearly 2,500 more people with new destinations on the horizon.

The next phase of this expansion includes the opening of The Central Tunnel, which is designed to connect A and B Concourses, making it easier for passengers to roam the airport.

Further information on the phasing of this project can be found on the SLC International Airport website.