SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Homeless shelter providers in Salt Lake City are preparing additional beds for the unsheltered ahead of a significant winter storm that has the potential to be the biggest of the season yet.

According to Salt Lake City officials, the Gail Miller Resource Center and the Geraldine E. King Women’s Resource Center will be providing additional beds for women. The Pamela Atkinson Men’s HRC is adding more beds for men, and only service animals are permitted.

Other overflow sites can be found in Millcreek, where additional beds are available for men and couples. Registered sex offenders are not permitted, officials note.

There will also be a movie night on Tuesday and Wednesday from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. at the First United Methodist Church located at 203 S. 200 E.

The St. Vincent de Paul Dining Hall is giving out breakfast, lunch and dinner daily at 437 W 200 S. Breakfast will be served at the Weigand Courtyard from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. Lunch will be served from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 a.m. while dinner is available from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Salt Lake City officials say storage space at overflow sites is limited. Guests should only bring what they can put on their lap when they go on the shuttles to each facility. There’s a place for people to store their additional belongings at 502 W 300 S, which can be accessed from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. daily.

Security screenings are required at all sites. Any items that present a safety risk are prohibited.

Starting Nov. 1, 2022, all homeless shelter intakes will take place at the Weigand Center on 235 S Rio Grande Street, beginning at 2 p.m. daily.

Transportation from the Weigand Center to other shelters begins at 6:30 p.m. daily while the trip back starts at 5:30 a.m. daily. All walk-ins at other shelters will be directed to the Weigand Center.