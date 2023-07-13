SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) — Salt Lake City Council elected Sarah Young Thursday to replace Amy Fowler, a former councilwoman for District 7, who was arrested for allegedly driving under the influence.

Councilwoman Young was appointed during a third round of votes on Thursday, July 13, and sworn in shortly after.

“We are excited to welcome Sarah Young to the Salt Lake City Council,” said Council Chair Darin Mano. “The vote was made after a thorough and thoughtful review and consideration of the applicant’s qualifications to serve Salt Lake City and District 7 constituents. We thank everyone who applied and participated in this important process and encourage you all to stay involved in our community.”

Councilwoman Young will serve Salt Lake City Council District 7 until Jan. 2, 2024. In November, District 7 residents will determine who will represent them until January 2026.

The vacancy was announced shortly after Councilwoman Amy Fowler announced her resignation effective July 3 following an alleged DUI.

On May 3, 2023, Utah Highway Patrol pulled over Fowler in Springville, Utah, and reported they could smell alcohol on her breath and that her eyes were red and bloodshot. The breath test for Fowler revealed that she had a blood alcohol concentration level of 0.11, more than double Utah’s legal limit of .05.

Fowler is now facing a misdemeanor for the DUI and will be tried in the Springville Justice Court.