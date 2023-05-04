SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – It’s May the 4th, also known as an out-of-this-world holiday for Star Wars fans to celebrate their fandom. Several businesses, such as the Clark Planetarium and Urban Arts Gallery have been working to put together fun activities to celebrate all things Star Wars.

Today, you’ll find the Clark Planetarium decked out in an array of Star Wars decor and cut-outs.

From 4-7 p.m., the planetarium will be having free activities for all the family, including making mini light-sabers. They will be having showings of The Science of Star Wars and all movies and dome shows will be $4 all day long.

Urban Arts Gallery will have free activities from 6-9 p.m., including having Star Wars-themed treats such as their famous blue milk. Both businesses will have talented cosplayers from the 501st Legion, giving you a chance to snag a picture with some of your favorite Star Wars characters.

Both will be having costume contests where they’ve paired up with FanX to give away passes to winners. The Clark Planetarium contest will start at 6 p.m. and registration will open at 4 p.m. There are categories for youth and adults.

The Urban Arts Gallery contest will start at 7 p.m. They will also have a Star Wars-themed art exhibit featuring over 20 artists. One of those is Dale Flink, who showed us his piece called “The Warning.”

“It’s a lot of components I have sourced and gathered and I’ve taken the time to actually take a torch to these,” Flink said.

Flink said the franchise is a huge inspiration for him.

“I always want to make sure a story is told. it has to feel authentic, it has to feel real,” he said.

Another one of his, called “Waiting Patiently”, was made with what he could find in Home Depot in just four hours.

“The Warning” designed by Dale Flink.

“Waiting Patiently” designed by Dale Flink

“It’s just a cute little pit droid that obviously got damaged pretty well…This is really in the nature, in the vein of Star Wars. Kit bashing at its best. These are soda stream bottles, these are valves, that’s a tote,” he said, describing his work.

Flink said he is excited for the opportunity to share his art and to celebrate May the 4th at the Gallery with many others who share his passion for Star Wars.

“I have such a special place in my heart with Star Wars. What really motivates my art and passions is these films, this franchise that’s definitely changed millions of lives,” he said.