SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Ten dollars a doughnut? The Big O Doughnuts shop in Salt Lake City says that’s the price they would need to charge to stay in business. 2022’s runaway inflation continues to mount up casualties.

“The math just doesn’t add up, everything is going up in price, ingredients, and labor,” said manager Ally Curzon.

Big O started sharing their plant-based doughnuts with the community in 2015. Curzon says it all started because she wasn’t able to have a doughnut for years because of dietary restrictions, and her mom started experimenting to find the perfect doughnut recipe to fit her needs. First, they sold their doughnuts at farmer’s markets and eventually opened a store. But now, she says costs of supplies like cooking oil just keep going up, forcing them to close their doors.

“Every time we go to get supplies, it’s higher and higher. It hasn’t plateaued yet,” said Curzon.

She said they hope to continue sharing their recipes in some way and they will post on their Instagram when they decide how.

“Every single small business owner I know is struggling right now. I’m sure that we’ll see more places close in the future,” said Curzon.

Another bakery, Brownies! Brownies! Brownies! said that closing is not an easy decision, but it’s one that had to be made with staffing issues and inflation, saying certain ingredients have been hard to even get, like chocolate.

“Before COVID, we could get a case of eggs for about $15 to $18,” said owner Molly Kohrman. “The last time I bought eggs it was over $80,” she said. “Our flour used to be about $7 a bag, now It’s over $20. Sugar was about $15. It’s $30 to $40 a bag now.”

Kohrman said that they’ve been open for about four-and-a-half years and in that time, not only did they love sharing their brownies with the community but also having the chance to host events and donate to fundraisers, like working with Curly Me, the Utah Pride Center for suicide prevention and hosting women-owned business showcases.

“I think that this has given me the opportunity to reach out and help people a lot more than I ever would have if I hadn’t done this and I have zero regrets,” she said.

Brownies! Brownies! Brownies! Their last day open is Saturday, and they will be open until they sell out. Kohrman said she hopes to still offer catering going forward.

The Big O Doughnuts will remain open until January 15.