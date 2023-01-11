SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – The Salt Lake International Airport said it has resumed flights after the Federal Aviation Administration lifted a ground stop on flights across the U.S. following a computer outage.

The Salt Lake Airport said roughly 86 flights had been delayed due to the ground stop and eight were canceled. Passengers are encouraged to check with their airline for potential delays and plan accordingly.

The ground stop came early Wednesday morning after the FAA experienced an outage to its computer systems, resulting in over 3,700 flights being delayed and more than 640 being canceled. The stop lasted several hours, lifting just before 7 a.m. Mountain.

According to the Associated Press, more than 21,000 flights were scheduled to take off in the U.S.

President Biden was reportedly briefed on the system outage and transportation disruption and ordered an investigation into the cause.

The White House later said there was no evidence of a cyberattack on the systems, and the cause of the outage is still under investigation.