SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Officials are anticipating a record number of travelers to move through the Salt Lake City International Airport this upcoming Presidents’ Day weekend as the NBA All-Star Game draws thousands of fans to the Vivint Arena this Sunday.

Monday, Feb. 20, is predicted to be the busiest day on record for the airport, officials said.

“The Salt Lake Airport team is thrilled to be the first stop for the thousands of passengers

coming to ski or attend the NBA All-Star Game this Presidents’ Day weekend,” said Bill

Wyatt, executive director of Salt Lake City Department of Airports. “Our team has been planning

for months in preparation for the next few days and we look forward to providing our airport

visitors with an All-Star experience.”

Current projections show that there will be more than 40,000 travelers departing Utah from the SLC airport on Monday, which is a 40% increase in usual travel volumes this time of year, according to Matt Davis, security director for Utah’s Transportation Security Administration.

Aside from 40 extra TSA workers, travelers can also expect to see explosive detection K-9s like Kellen (on the left) around the security checkpoint. TSA-trained canines will also be appearing at All-Star Games festivities to support security operations.

Watch K-9s in action at the Salt Lake City International Airport Wednesday:

Courtesy of Tracy Smith/KTVX

On another note, TSA officials advise people who have NBA All-Star Game souvenir programs to put them in their carry-on luggage. They may cause the alarm for the security screening equipment to ring if they are placed in checked bags.

“Because every traveler and their belongings must be screened by TSA, we have supplemented our local workforce and added security assets to ensure we are prepared to deliver an efficient and effective screening experience,” Davis said. “We look forward to showcasing our operation and celebrating with the community as we celebrate all that SLC and Utah have to offer.”

With the surge of traffic expected on Monday, travelers are encouraged to plan ahead and be prepared. People can download the MyTSA application to read the most frequently asked questions and search for what they can or cannot bring in a carry-on bag using the “Can I Bring” database.