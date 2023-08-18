UPDATED 4:06 p.m.:

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) — A bank in Salt Lake City was evacuated this afternoon after reports of a bank robbery.

Officials safely took a man into custody near 800 South and 200 East around 2:20 p.m. after reports of a robbery.

According to the Salt Lake City Police Department, the bank was evacuated due to the discovery of an unattended bag.

Due to suspicious circumstances, and statements made by the suspect, the SLCPD called out their Hazardous Devices Unit to conduct an assessment to determine if the bag poses any threat.

“There does not appear to be a risk to the public at this time,” SLCPD states.

It is unreported which bank this is in reference to, however, there are several banks near that area.

According to a witness, Caleb Crandall, officers brought out a shirtless man and put him in the police car. The witness said it makes him feel a little unsafe and on edge.

“I’m sure they’re trying their best, but walking around here sometimes it doesn’t feel the safest,” Crandall stated.

This is a developing story, ABC4 will update it as more information becomes available.