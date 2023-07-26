SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) — The 2023 film Oppenheimer portrays Albert Einstein. Now, Anthony’s Fine Art and Antiques is displaying a signed manuscript, “The Atom,” which contains more information on Einstein’s special theory of relativity.

Shortly after the bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki, Albert Einstein went to work with NBC in order to explain atomic weaponry to the American public. They produced a television series “The Atom” which aired on May 14, 1946, just nine months after the conclusion of the War with Japan, a press release states.

The television program offered insight into the profound scientific discoveries that influenced figures like Robert Oppenheimer, who applied Einstein’s theories to develop the atomic bomb.

The script, located in Anthony’s Fine Art, delves into groundbreaking developments of the Atomic bomb, as well as Einstein’s special theory of relativity.

“This manuscript is an extraordinary piece of history, combining Einstein’s own handwritten notes, his famous equation E=mc2, and a compelling narrative, making it an invaluable treasure estimated to be worth more than $1 million,” the press release states.

The signed Einstein manuscript is open for viewing at Anthony’s Art & Antiques, located at 401 E 200 S, Salt Lake City. The gallery is open from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Monday through Saturday.