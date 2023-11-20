SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — The most wonderful time of the year typically comes with plenty of headaches for travelers rushing to get home for the holidays. The Salt Lake City International Airport said thousands of passengers are expected to walk through its gates, so fliers should come to the airport prepared.

The Tuesday and Wednesday leading up to Thanksgiving Thursday are expected to be the busiest days for the airport. The following Friday is also expected to see a spike in travelers as travelers return home from visiting families.

The airport said on each of these days, about 30,000 passengers are expected to come through the airport’s doors with thousands more using the airport to connect with other flights. Musicians will be at the airport on Wednesday to welcome travelers to Salt Lake City and “provide passengers a pleasant start to their journey.”

Airport officials are also offering passengers a few tips that could help make traveling through the airport a little easier:

Stay up-to-date with your flight’s status using the airline’s website or app. Regularly check for delays or if the flight is on time.

Check-in with flights online through your airline’s website or app.

Arrive at least two hours early to the boarding time for your flight if you’re flying domestic. The airport recommends three hours for international flights.

Plan ahead and check your carry-on luggage with TSA’s guidelines to learn what is permitted on the plane and what should be in checked luggage.

Travelers can also reserve a parking spot at the airport in advance to help save some time once they get to the airport. Anyone picking up passengers coming into Salt Lake City is asked to wait at the Park and Wait lot until their passenger is curbside and ready to be picked up.